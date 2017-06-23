‘Come and visit’: Cape Breton wins multiple 2017 readers’ choice awards from USA Today

According to a newly released list of readers’ choice awards, it appears that Americans really love Cape Breton.

The Nova Scotia island took home wins in multiple categories from one of the United States’ largest newspapers when USA Today released its 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards this week.

READ MORE: ‘He was ecstatic’: 10-year-old N.S. bullying victim gets biker escort to school

Cape Breton’s Cabot Trail was ranked first in Canada for best scenic drive, the Cape Breton Highlands captured first place in Canada for best national park and Bras d’Or Lake ranked third for the best cottage region in the country.

“This recognition of Cape Breton Island is tremendous reinforcement of what Islanders have felt for quite some time and I invite all those who are intrigued by the results of the contest to find out for themselves,” said Mary Tulle, the CEO of Destination Cape Breton, in a press release. “Come and visit.”

READ MORE: St. Anns Bank off Cape Breton designated as protected area by DFO

The winners were declared after four weeks of voting, with a person being able to vote online for one nominee per category, per day.