Fire that destroyed historic Alberta church was deliberately set: RCMP

RCMP now say a fire that destroyed one of the oldest churches in southern Alberta last month was deliberately set.

Initially, the fire investigator believed the May 22 fire at the McDougall Church in Morley was accidental, but new information has come to light to suggest it was arson.

At the time of the fire, officials with the McDougall Stoney Mission Society revealed there had been break-ins and attempted arsons in the past at the church on Highway 1A.

READ MORE: Historic Old McDougall Church destroyed by fire

The church was built in 1875, according to the Parks Canada-administered website historicplaces.ca. It was formally recognized as a historic place in 1979.

RCMP are still trying to find the person responsible.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to call Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).