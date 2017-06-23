London police seek tips after gas bar ATM, 2 bank night deposit boxes stolen

London police are appealing to the public after a string of early morning thefts.

The first incident occurred around 4:20 a.m. on Friday, June 9 at the Canadian Tire gas bar on Hyde Park Road south of Fanshawe Park Road West when an ATM was removed from inside the building.

The following Saturday, June 17, at around 5:15 a.m., a night deposit box was stolen from outside the Scotiabank on Southdale Road East, west of Wellington Road.

On Thursday, June 22, during the early morning hours, another night deposit box was taken from outside the Scotiabank located on Fanshawe Park Road East at Highbury Avenue North.

An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen.

In two of the instances, a black GMC pickup truck was observed in the area. Police believe it may be involved and ask anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

The case is now in the hands of the Criminal Investigation Division.