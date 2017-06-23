Newfoundland needs to prepare for coming demographic time bomb, says auditor general
Newfoundland and Labrador’s auditor general says the provincial government is not prepared for the coming demographic time bomb that will see about a third of residents reach age 65 or older within 20 years.
In a report released today, Terry Paddon says the province has not assessed future service needs or planned for costs.
He says the province is also challenged by a population shift away from coastal communities.
He says health care already accounts for 40 per cent of government spending, and those costs could rise by about $900 million by 2036, when nearly a third of residents will be over age 65.
Paddon’s report also delves into roadwork, finding provincial members’ priorities played a role in the selection of road projects.
Finance Minister Cathy Bennett welcomed the report, saying the government had identified many of the issues and was making improvements.
