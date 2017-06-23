Tasha Kheiriddin Show: Friday, June 23

TGIF & Happy Friday!

Update on housing market after the Ontario government’s new measures

Lou Berkovits, Real Estate Broker and host of Real Estate SOS on Talk Radio AM640, discusses.

Friday Top-Three Panel

It’s Friday, which means it’s time for our top-three panel, where three top women talk about three top stories of the week.

This week’s panel focused on:

1. Bill Morneau asks for pot taxes to be low, some provinces want an extension, feds talk backup plan… Is marijuana law a mess? Should government slow down the pace of legalization to get it right?

2. Johnny Depp asks: ‘When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?” – Hate crime or free speech? What if this was said about Hillary Clinton? Is there a double standard?

3. How not to get charged with sexual assault – by Bill Cosby. Seriously? Is this adding insult to injury, or are false accusations really a big problem?

Panelists:

Maddie Di Muccio, CEO of Society for Quality Education, President of the York Region Taxpayers Association

Freelance writer and communications consultant based in Ottawa, Former NDP staffer Ashley Csanady, Reporter and web producer at The National Post

This couple is planning their wedding for under $10,000 – here’s how they’re doing it

Erica Alini, money and consumer reporter at Global News, discusses her latest piece regarding a Toronto couple’s low budget wedding, and gives tips on how you can save on your own wedding.



