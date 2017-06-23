Tasha Kheiriddin Show: Friday, June 23
TGIF & Happy Friday!
In case you missed it: Here’s your one-stop look at all the highlights of the Tasha Kheiriddin Show on June 23.
View link »
Update on housing market after the Ontario government’s new measures
Lou Berkovits, Real Estate Broker and host of Real Estate SOS on Talk Radio AM640, discusses.
Friday Top-Three Panel
It’s Friday, which means it’s time for our top-three panel, where three top women talk about three top stories of the week.
This week’s panel focused on:
1. Bill Morneau asks for pot taxes to be low, some provinces want an extension, feds talk backup plan… Is marijuana law a mess? Should government slow down the pace of legalization to get it right?
2. Johnny Depp asks: ‘When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?” – Hate crime or free speech? What if this was said about Hillary Clinton? Is there a double standard?
3. How not to get charged with sexual assault – by Bill Cosby. Seriously? Is this adding insult to injury, or are false accusations really a big problem?
Panelists:
- Maddie Di Muccio, CEO of Society for Quality Education, President of the York Region Taxpayers Association
- Jenn Jefferys, Freelance writer and communications consultant based in Ottawa, Former NDP staffer
- Ashley Csanady, Reporter and web producer at The National Post
This couple is planning their wedding for under $10,000 – here’s how they’re doing it
Erica Alini, money and consumer reporter at Global News, discusses her latest piece regarding a Toronto couple’s low budget wedding, and gives tips on how you can save on your own wedding.
That’s a wrap! Listen and join in on the conversation every Monday to Friday from 12 to 2 p.m., on the Tasha Kheiriddin Show.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.