EPS officer suspended without pay after impaired driving conviction

A seven-year member of the Edmonton Police Service has been suspended without pay for 70 hours for drunk driving and trying to get the arresting officer to let her go.

Const. Lexy Kerr was off-duty when she was pulled over in a checkstop at Fox Drive and Keillor Road in the early morning hours of Oct. 8, 2016.

Even though the checkstop was highly visible, she approached it so fast an officer had to jump out of the way.

Then, after blowing over the legal limit, Kerr asked the arresting officer to “do her a solid”, identifying herself as an officer with the EPS.

The answer was no.

The constable pleaded guilty to impaired driving in November of last year.

The decision noted that Kerr had taken steps to address “alcohol-related issues”, but that despite her remorse and willingness to co-operate, the conviction will put a serious crimp in any future promotions.