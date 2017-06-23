Opening day has arrived for 31st annual Saskatchewan Jazz Festival

The 31st annual SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival is taking over Saskatoon for the next 10 days. There will be over 150 performances at 11 different venues across the city.

There are several new additions to the festival this year, including a partnership with Saskatoon Pride Festival on Saturday, June 24, and a country night on Sunday with headliner Brett Kissel.

Returning this year is Yoga Jam. It’s a free yoga class in the Bessborough Gardens on Thursday, June 29, from noon to 1 p.m. CT. The class will be led by the founder of One Yoga, Ryan Leier, with musical accompaniment my Michael Franti.

