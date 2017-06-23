Blogs
The Stafford Show – Friday, June 23rd, 2017

A 32-year-old who asked us to call him "Squeegee" washes window along northbound Macleod Trail and Glenmore Trail South, hoping to be rewarded with spare change.

Did you miss The Stafford Show today on Talk Radio AM640? Here are some highlights from the show:

 

Safe Streets Act to be challenged in court 
Am640’s Mike Stafford asks callers if they’re seeing less squeegee kids on the roads and/or if they’ve had an aggressive encounter with one.

 

Transformers: The Last Night a flop, according to critics
Stafford asks callers what movie did they like, even though it was generally badly received by critics.

This week’s Happy Ending – not for those who are easily offended!

 

 

You can hear The Stafford Show live on Talk Radio AM640, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to noon!

Have a great weekend! Talk Monday.

