The Stafford Show – Friday, June 23rd, 2017

Did you miss The Stafford Show today on Talk Radio AM640? Here are some highlights from the show:
Safe Streets Act to be challenged in court
Am640’s Mike Stafford asks callers if they’re seeing less squeegee kids on the roads and/or if they’ve had an aggressive encounter with one.
Transformers: The Last Night a flop, according to critics
Stafford asks callers what movie did they like, even though it was generally badly received by critics.
”
This week’s Happy Ending – not for those who are easily offended!
You can hear The Stafford Show live on Talk Radio AM640, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to noon!
Have a great weekend! Talk Monday.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.