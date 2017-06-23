Alberta’s most generous volunteers to be recognized at annual awards

Alberta residents who have donated their time and energy are being recognized through an annual event.

The Alberta government has opened up nominations for the annual Stars of Alberta Volunteer Awards.

Residents can submit nominations online or download the nomination form at Alberta’s culture tourism website.

The Stars of Alberta Awards recognize volunteers whose contributions have made a lasting impact on their communities and the lives of other Albertans.

“It’s an opportunity for us as a province to celebrate the thousands of people who every day volunteer their time and their energy and their efforts to make life better for all Albertans, and as a government, we want to celebrate that,” Culture and Tourism Minister Ricardo Miranda said.

Six awards will be presented, two each in the youth, adult and senior categories in a ceremony on Dec. 5. The date is also International Volunteer Day.

“They truly are the unsung heroes and often times organizations rely on volunteers to be able to continue providing services and making sure that people’s lives are made better as a result of that,” Miranda said.

The deadline for nominations is Sept. 15.

One hundred-nine volunteers have been recognized through the awards program since its inception in 2000.