Police searching for missing Belmont man
Elgin County OPP are asking for the public’s help to track down a missing Belmont man.
According to investigators, 56-year-old Steven Brett was last seen in Woodstock at around 7:20 p.m. on June 19.
Brett’s family is concerned and police say they want to locate him to verify his well-being.
Brett is described as 6’2″ tall, approximately 240 lbs, with shoulder length blond/grey hair, and a grey goatee. He was last seen wearing a dark green golf shirt, knee-length denim shorts, a grey baseball hat, and running shoes.
He drives a blue Saturn Ion with the license plate number “BXKJ 755.”
Anyone with information about Brett’s whereabouts is urged to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.