June 23, 2017
Updated: June 23, 2017

Police searching for missing Belmont man

Elgin County OPP
Elgin County OPP are asking for the public’s help to track down a missing Belmont man.

According to investigators, 56-year-old Steven Brett was last seen in Woodstock at around 7:20 p.m. on June 19.

Brett’s family is concerned and police say they want to locate him to verify his well-being.

Brett is described as 6’2″ tall, approximately 240 lbs, with shoulder length blond/grey hair, and a grey goatee. He was last seen wearing a dark green golf shirt, knee-length denim shorts, a grey baseball hat, and running shoes.

He drives a blue Saturn Ion with the license plate number “BXKJ 755.”

Anyone with information about Brett’s whereabouts is urged to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

