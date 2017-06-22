Sports
June 22, 2017 10:26 pm
Updated: June 22, 2017 10:34 pm

Raptors select forward OG Anunoby with 23rd pick in NBA draft

By Staff The Canadian Press

Indiana's OG Anunoby, right, is greeted by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected by the Toronto Raptors as the 23rd pick overall during the NBA basketball draft.

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II
A A

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors have selected OG Anunoby with the No. 23 pick in the NBA draft.

The 6-8 forward out of Indiana averaged 11.1 points and 5.4 rebounds and shot 55.7 per cent from the field in his sophomore season.

His college career was cut short when he tore his ACL in January.

READ MORE: Toronto councillor fulfills lost Raptors-Cavaliers bet made with Cleveland councillor

The 19-year-old was born in London, but moved to Missouri at the age of four.

The Raptors received the pick in 2015 from Milwaukee, acquiring the draft rights to Norm Powell along with a future first-round pick in exchange for Greivis Vasquez.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Basketball
NBA
NBA draft
Raptors
Sports
Toronto
Toronto Raptors

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News