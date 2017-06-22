Crime
June 22, 2017 10:21 pm
Updated: June 22, 2017 10:31 pm

Hamilton teen charged in relation to death of Dwayne Bride

By Staff 900 CHML

On Thursday, Hamilton police arrested and charged a teen in relation to the stabbing death of Dwayne Bride on June 3.

Nick Westoll/Global News/File
A A

Hamilton police have arrested and charged a 16-year-old male with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Dwayne Bride earlier this month.

The teen’s name cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. It was previously reported that a second male was involved.

He has been identified but he will not face charges; police say he was present at the time of the crime but wasn’t a party to it.

READ MORE: Hamilton police looking for two persons of interest in fatal stabbing

Detectives say Bride, 42, was involved in a verbal altercation on Bay St. South, in front of the apartment building near Bold St., just before 2:30 a.m. on June 3.

Hamilton police have identified Dwayne Bride as the victim in a suspicious death Saturday. Toronto police handouts.

Hamilton police handouts

Police say that’s when an individual on the east side of the building threw eggs at Bride and two people on bikes.

READ MORE: Two suspects in Stoney Creek stabbing death turn themselves in

At the time, police said they believed the two cyclists assaulted Bride, who was found in a pool of blood and later pronounced dead in hospital.

Investigators say the public’s cooperation and witnesses helped lead to Thursday’s arrest.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Dwayne Bride
Hamilton Police
Hamilton stabbing death
HamOnt
Murder Investigation
Stabbing

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News