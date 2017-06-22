Hamilton teen charged in relation to death of Dwayne Bride

Hamilton police have arrested and charged a 16-year-old male with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Dwayne Bride earlier this month.

The teen’s name cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. It was previously reported that a second male was involved.

He has been identified but he will not face charges; police say he was present at the time of the crime but wasn’t a party to it.

Detectives say Bride, 42, was involved in a verbal altercation on Bay St. South, in front of the apartment building near Bold St., just before 2:30 a.m. on June 3.

Police say that’s when an individual on the east side of the building threw eggs at Bride and two people on bikes.

At the time, police said they believed the two cyclists assaulted Bride, who was found in a pool of blood and later pronounced dead in hospital.

Investigators say the public’s cooperation and witnesses helped lead to Thursday’s arrest.