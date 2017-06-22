Peel police arrest 2 suspects after double stabbing in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police responded to a double stabbing in Mississauga Thursday evening, which left one man with serious injuries.

The call came in before 7:30 p.m. to Fieldgate Dr. and Bloor St.

Police confirmed two people were stabbed and two others were assaulted, suffering minor injuries.

Peel Paramedics initially said two men were in serious, but stable condition, with one taken to a trauma centre and the other to a local hospital.

Police later issued an update stating two suspects were in custody and one had been taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. They also said one victim was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition, while the second victim was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The relationship of the victims and suspects is unknown at this time.