Peel Regional Police, York Regional Police, OPP traffic blitz results in 259 charges

A stretch of highway 50 that falls under the jurisdiction of three different police departments was the subject of a two-day traffic safety blitz.

During Monday and Tuesday, police in Peel and York Region, along with the OPP, collaborated on an intensive effort that resulted in the laying of a total of 259 charges.

“The safety of all road users remains a priority for the Peel Regional Police. Enforcement campaigns will continue to be initiated across the region in an effort to reinforce that there is zero tolerance for aggressive and distracted driving,” said Staff Sgt. Michael Trauzzi. “The message is simple: slow down. Eyes and hands off your phone and focus on the road.”

Peel region police said they laid 184 charges including those related to speeding, distracted driving, driving under suspension, and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

In addition, three stunt driving charges were laid.

In some cases, drivers were discovered to be moving at speeds nearly 60 kms above the posted speed limit.