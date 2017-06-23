Derek Saretzky triple-murder jurors expected to hear final evidence Friday

The jury in the triple-murder trial of Derek Saretzky is expected to hear if defence will call any evidence Friday.

Saretzky, 24, is charged with first-degree murder in the September 2015 deaths of Hailey and her father Terry Blanchette, 27, in the southern Alberta community of Blairmore. He is also accused of killing 69-year-old Hanne Meketech, who was found dead five days earlier in her mobile home in nearby Coleman, Alta.

Watch below: Global’s past coverage of the case

Jurors were given the day off Thursday, after the Crown called its final witnesses Wednesday afternoon.

Among the last to testify was the mother of two-year old Hailey Dunbar Blanchette.

The remains of Cheyenne Dunbar’s little girl were found at a rural campsite in Alberta’s Crowsnest Pass–owned by the Saretzky family and known to them as “the ranch.”

Dunbar testified she met Saretzky when Hailey was three months old. She described him as a friend and said they never dated–but hung out several times a week with the baby present.

In a videotaped interview with police on Sept. 15, 2015 and previously played for the jury, the accused said he dated Dunbar and helped take care of Hailey.

Friday will mark day 12 of the trial. Jurors have had to take sudden and frequent breaks to cope with an overwhelming amount of graphic and disturbing evidence.