Donald Trump nominates New York Jets owner Woody Johnson as ambassador to Britain

The White House announced Thursday that U.S. President Donald Trump will nominate NFL team owner Woody Johnson as the U.S. ambassador to Britain.

Johnson is a billionaire investor and owner of the New York Jets. He will require Senate confirmation to take on the diplomatic post, though the nomination does not come as a surprise. Trump referred to Johnson in January as “ambassador” during a luncheon and also said the NFL team owner would be “going to St. James.”

The New York Times reported in January that while the position is usually a “plum assignment” reserved for wealthy donors, the role could be unusually challenging during Trump’s term, with British Prime Minister Theresa May pushing Britain out of the European Union.

The report also states that the franchise owner is one of Trump’s oldest friends. Johnson, however, is no stranger to politics. The billionaire played a significant role in Mitt Romney’s fundraising team. While Johnson was an early supporter of Jeb Bush in the 2016 presidential election, he later became an outspoken supporter for Donald Trump.