‘Don’t talk about the bad times,’ Florida face-biting suspect’s father tells him

WARNING: This story contains graphic details. Reader discretion is advised.

“You don’t go talking about the bad times.”

That was Wade Harrouff on a phone call to his son Austin, who has been charged with murder in connection with the ambush and killing of Martin County, Fla. couple Michelle Mishcon and John Stevens, and then allegedly chewing on one of the victims’ flesh in August 2016.

The phone call was one of hundreds that Austin made from jail and that prosecutors have entered into evidence in connection with his case. Austin’s case is scheduled to have its next court hearing in July.

In the call, Austin described how he has kept busy while in solitary confinement.

“I’m walking around the cell a lot,” he said.

His father could be heard warning him not to say anything “about the past.”

“We’ve got to be careful about things, I can’t emphasize this enough,” Wade said.

“Yeah, I understand that,” Austin responded.

“You don’t go talking about the bad times,” Wade added.

NBC affiliate WPTV reported last year that Austin, then a 19-year-old Florida State University student, was found allegedly using his teeth to remove pieces of Stevens’ face on the night that the attack happened.

Austin was subsequently taken to hospital and charged with murder when he was released.

Tests determined that he wasn’t on any mind-altering drugs when the attack happened, but lawyers have said he struggles with mental illness.

Dr. Phil interview

Austin did a 22-minute interview with Phil McGraw last fall in which he said he was fleeing a “dark figure” named Daniel on the night that the killings took place.

“I got scared out of my mind,” he said.

The interview was entered as evidence after it was pulled from the Dr. Phil show; prosecutors later released it.

Austin could face the death penalty if he’s convicted.