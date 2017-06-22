Carmi Avenue
Penticton man in custody following police stand-off

A 49-year-old Penticton man is in custody after a stand-off with police that started when RCMP were called to a domestic dispute.

Police say it was shortly after midnight Thursday morning when they responded to an industrial area in the 1300-block of Carmi Avenue.

Police say the Emergency Response Team was brought in after a firearm had been discharged.

Police say a woman managed to exit the building safely but a man remained holed up inside.

That led to a nearly six hour stand-off.  It  was just before 6 a.m. when police were able to safely arrest the man.

No one was injured.

The scene remains secure pending the execution of a warrant to search the residence for evidence

The suspect remains in custody and could face charges.

