Open Door homeless shelter may have a new location

UPDATE: The Open Door homeless shelter is cautiously optimistic it has found a new location.

The shelter is one of the few in Montreal that allows intoxicated people inside.

It has operated out of a church in Westmount for the last 30 years.

But the church has been sold, and the Open Door has to move out by July 31st.

They are hoping to extend their current lease until January, although the six-month extension of the lease has not been approved.

But administrators say they’ve found a new church nearby that is willing to take them in after January.

The Open Door shelter is still facing obstacles such as city approval for the new living space.

Administrators are reluctant to give the general location of the new living space because they do not want to face any added opposition.

The lease for this new Church has not been signed but David Chapman, Director of The Open Door shelter, says it is close to being finalized.

They say everyone is hopeful the shelter will survive.