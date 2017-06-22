Crime
June 22, 2017 5:00 pm
Updated: June 22, 2017 5:41 pm

Man pleads guilty to arson in $6M southwest Edmonton condo fire

By Online Journalist  Global News

Eric Gould, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of arson for his role in a $6-million condo fire in southwest Edmonton.

Global News
A 31-year-old man has pleaded guilty for his role in a $6-million condo fire in southwest Edmonton.

Eric Gould was originally charged with two dozen offences in connection with the March 2014 fire at Essence at Windermere South, which was under construction in the area of 10 Avenue and 173 Street SW.

05-17-ericgould1B

Eric Gould, charged in connection with a massive fire that destroyed a condo complex in southwest Edmonton in March 2014.

Credit: Facebook
05-17-ericgould2

Eric Gould, charged in connection with a massive fire that destroyed a condo complex in southwest Edmonton in March 2014.

Credit: Facebook

READ MORE: 2 men arrested and charged in $6M Windermere condo arson

On Thursday afternoon, Gould pleaded guilty to one count of arson. The other charges were dropped.

Gould was one of two men responsible for the fire. Both worked as framing contractors on the project.

Southside-fire-Mar-15-2014

A massive blaze destroys a condo in south west Edmonton, Saturday, March 15, 2014.

Darlene Young, Global News
Southside-fire-2-Mar-15-2014

A massive blaze destroys a condo in south west Edmonton, Saturday, March 15, 2014.

Darlene Young, Global News
Southside-fire-4-Mar-15-2014

A massive blaze destroys a condo in south west Edmonton, Saturday, March 15, 2014.

Charles Taylor, Global News
Southside-fire-3-Mar-15-2014

A massive blaze destroys a condo in south west Edmonton, Saturday, March 15, 2014.

Darlene Young, Global News
10-03-arsonsite

Cove Properties’ Essence at Windermere South complex, October 3, 2014

Charles Taylor, Global News
10-03-arsonsite2

Cove Properties’ Essence at Windermere South complex, October 3, 2014

Charles Taylor, Global News
10-03-arsonsite3

Cove Properties’ Essence at Windermere South complex, October 3, 2014

Charles Taylor, Global News
after-windermere

Essence at Windermere South condo development after it was struck by arson in March.

Edmonton Police Service
Before-Windermere-fire

Essence at Windermere South condo development before it was struck by arson in March.

Edmonton Police Service

In September 2015, Jeremy Thibert was sentenced to two years in jail for his role in the fire. The 23-year-old was charged with arson, break and enter, theft under $5,000 and conspiracy.

The defence described it as a case of a 23-year-old who was negatively influenced to do something he was remorseful about.

READ MORE: Man gets 2 years for role in $6M Windermere condo fire

Gould will be sentenced on Nov. 20.

Watch below: Kelsey Cochrane was in a vehicle travelling past the fire when she captured the footage

