Man pleads guilty to arson in $6M southwest Edmonton condo fire

A 31-year-old man has pleaded guilty for his role in a $6-million condo fire in southwest Edmonton.

Eric Gould was originally charged with two dozen offences in connection with the March 2014 fire at Essence at Windermere South, which was under construction in the area of 10 Avenue and 173 Street SW.

On Thursday afternoon, Gould pleaded guilty to one count of arson. The other charges were dropped.

Gould was one of two men responsible for the fire. Both worked as framing contractors on the project.

In September 2015, Jeremy Thibert was sentenced to two years in jail for his role in the fire. The 23-year-old was charged with arson, break and enter, theft under $5,000 and conspiracy.

The defence described it as a case of a 23-year-old who was negatively influenced to do something he was remorseful about.

Gould will be sentenced on Nov. 20.

