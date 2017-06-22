Canada
June 22, 2017 4:44 pm

Sask. gov’t encourages drivers to report incorrect work zone signage on highways

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure is asking people to report incorrect work zone signage.

Construction is revving up on Saskatchewan highways and the provincial government is asking people to help ensure work zones are set up correctly.

If a driver comes across any missing or improper signs, they can report it to the Saskatchewan Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure by calling 306-244-5535.

When entering a work zone, motorists should see an orange sign with the words “workers present.” This will be followed by a black and white speed sign advising motorists to slow to 60 kilometres per hour.

Drivers will know they can resume the posted speed limit after seeing a construction zone sign with the words “end of work area.”

“Please remember there is no reason to speed through a work zone,” Highways and Infrastructure Minister David Marit said.

The ministry said there may be hazards in construction zones, such as a sharp pavement drop, which warrant a 60 km/h speed limit even though workers are not present.

Drivers can check the Highway Hotline for traffic delays and closures throughout the province.

