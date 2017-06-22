Charges laid after vehicle at downtown parking garage has tires slashed 22 times over several months

A 52-year-old London man is facing several mischief charges in connection to a months-long police investigation into chronic vandalism to a vehicle at a downtown parking garage.

Police said Thursday that since their investigation began in December, a vehicle at the underground parking garage on Albert Street has had its tires punctured 22 times.

The repeated vandalism to the vehicle caused just under $5,000 in damages, police said.

On Thursday, police announced Terry Mertick, 52, of London had been charged with six counts of mischief – damage to property in connection to the investigation. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Mertick is no stranger to the criminal justice system.

According to the London Free Press, Mertick has been convicted of more than 150 charges over the years for a variety of offences, many related to fraud.

Last September, Mertick was found guilty of impersonating a peace officer in connection to an incident from January 2015 and was fined $1,500.