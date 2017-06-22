170 Street overpass at Yellowhead Trail closed this weekend in Edmonton

Edmonton drivers, take note: the 170 Street overpass at Yellowhead Trail will be closed this weekend due to construction.

Starting this Friday at 7 p.m., 170 Street between Yellowhead Trail and 122 Avenue will be closed for a concrete deck pour. The work is expected to be done by 6 a.m. on Monday.

The City of Edmonton said drivers can anticipate major delays, and are advised to detour using 149 Street, 156 Street and 184 Street/Ray Gibbon Drive. ETS buses and emergency vehicles will be flagged through the closure over the weekend.

Rehabilitation of the southbound 170 Street bridge over the CN Rail yard began in April 2017 and is expected to be completed this fall, the city said.

The city added the closure is dependent on good weather and will be rescheduled for the following weekend if necessary.