Buying from a breeder: how to make sure your puppy is healthy

The recent controversy over a proposed kennel and breeding facility from an Alberta man facing charges from the SPCA has raised questions from would-be dog owners, even after a development permit was rejected by Vulcan County.

Richard Paquette, the board director at the Canadian Kennel Club (CKC), told Bruce Kenyon at News Talk 770 that when it comes to buying a new puppy it is “buyer beware.”

Paquette said dog lovers should put the same care and attention into buying a new puppy as they put toward the purchase of a new vehicle.

“We do ask people to shop around,” he said. “Ask a lot of questions.”

Paquette said the CKC, which has breeders across the country, has a strict code of practice for its 18,000-plus members.

It requires members be prepared to make a serious commitment of both time and financial resources and that they work to maintain the integrity of the breed through “judicious selection of breeding stock.”

The CKC demands that its breeders never sell dogs on a “with or without papers” basis, that they provide documentation confirming the animal is purebred and that they screen all potential buyers before making a sale.

“We do have a disciplinary process for people who do not comply with our rules … so the consumer can be a little more confident when dealing with a Canadian Kennel Club member, that they’re not going to have a problem,” Paquette said.

He said the CKC also encourages buyers to learn more from the breeders about their dogs’ lineage.

“Ask some other questions [of the breeder] to be sure that wherever they’re getting their [own] dogs, that those breeders are practicing some best practices, also,” he said.

He said his organization hopes to instill a sense of responsibility in both breeders and owners.