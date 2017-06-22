Who abandoned this dying dog in the rain outside the Calgary Humane Society?

The Calgary Humane Society is looking for the owner of a dog left tethered outside of their building last week that was so “gravely ill” they said it had to be euthanized.

The elderly male Shih Tzu-type dog was found tied to a post on the morning of Thursday, June 15.

Surveillance footage shows the dog was abandoned at around 10 p.m. the night before.

The humane society said the footage wasn’t “sufficient enough” for them to identify the person who left the dog.

The dog was suffering from end-stage renal failure and had a large open mass on his hind end.

After abandoning him outside the humane society, the dog was forced to spend all night out in the rain.

On Thursday, the humane society issued a public plea for help as they seek the owner.

“This was a truly cowardly act,” Calgary Humane Society spokesperson Brad Nichols said in a news release.

“To abandon an animal in inclement weather rather than fulfil his/her legally obligatory animal care duties is an act that will not be tolerated in Calgary.”

The dog was in such distress when he was located that the humane society said they were forced to euthanize him.

“We hope public tips will point us in the right direction so we can hold the offender accountable.”

Anyone with information on the identity of this dog or his owner’s whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary Humane Society at 403-205-4455 or contact them through their website.