Man charged after police say he robbed store, asked officers to shoot him

One man has been charged after police say he robbed a convenience store in the North End and asked officers to shoot him.

On Tuesday afternoon, police were called to the 600 block of Selkirk Avenue after reports of a man armed with scissors and a knife was trying to open car doors.

Police say the man was suspected of robbing a convenience store in the same block and that no one was injured in the robbery.

Officers found the suspect a short time later by McKenzie Street and Pritchard Avenue still carrying a knife and scissors.

Police say he charged at officers screaming for police to shoot him.

Police say officers used a Taser but it didn’t stop him from jumping on the hood of a police car and again yelling for officers to shoot him.

They fired the Taser again and officers were able to take him into custody.

Errol Quincy Monias, 27, was charged with robbery, possessing a weapon and four counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon.