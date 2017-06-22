B.C wine industry desperate for workers

Does working at a winery sound like a dream job?

B.C. winemakers say they are desperate for you to make that dream a reality.

READ MORE: Neighbours sour to Penticton winery lounge proposal

Val Tait, General Manager and Winemaker at Bench 17-75 in Naramata, says a lack of employees is the biggest challenge facing the B.C. wine industry.

“We don’t have enough people to work in the vineyards, we don’t have enough people for the cellars, we don’t have enough people for restaurants and front-of-house. If people want to work in this industry, there’s a lot of jobs.”

LISTEN: The full interview with Val Tait.

READ MORE: Is wine actually good for you? We asked 2 Harvard-educated doctors

She says the industry is growing faster than they can hire employees.