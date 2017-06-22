Man charged after alleged parking ticket tussle in Grand Bend
Instead of just a fine, a man from Bosanquet Township is now facing far more serious penalties after allegedly getting into a tussle with a bylaw officer over a parking ticket in Grand Bend.
Lambton OPP say they were called around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday to the community’s bylaw office. When they arrived, police say they discovered a man was disputing a $35 parking ticket when things got heated.
Officers allege the man became irate, threatened and then assaulted a bylaw officer.
As a result of the OPP’s investigation, a 60-year-old man from Bosanquet Township has been charged with assaulting a peace officer and uttering threats to cause bodily harm.
He’ll appear in court in Sarnia on July 31 to answer to the charges.
