June 22, 2017 11:39 am

Man charged after alleged parking ticket tussle in Grand Bend

By Reporter  AM980
Lambton County OPP have charged a 60-year-old man after a bylaw officer was allegedly assaulted during a dispute over a parking ticket this week.

Instead of just a fine, a man from Bosanquet Township is now facing far more serious penalties after allegedly getting into a tussle with a bylaw officer over a parking ticket in Grand Bend.

Lambton OPP say they were called around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday to the community’s bylaw office. When they arrived, police say they discovered a man was disputing a $35 parking ticket when things got heated.

Officers allege the man became irate, threatened and then assaulted a bylaw officer.

As a result of the OPP’s investigation, a 60-year-old man from Bosanquet Township has been charged with assaulting a peace officer and uttering threats to cause bodily harm.

He’ll appear in court in Sarnia on July 31 to answer to the charges.

