Mountie holds RCMP commissioner ‘personally responsible’ for deaths in Moncton ramapge

An RCMP corporal who was a friend of three murdered Mounties is publicly condemning the commissioner’s testimony last week as a clear failure of leadership.

Commissioner Bob Paulson told the RCMP’s Labour Code trial in the 2014 Moncton shootings that management had concerns over the possible militarization of the force as it prepared to arm officers with high-powered carbine rifles.

READ MORE: Mountie was ‘waiting to be shot again’ during Moncton shooting: RCMP labour trial

Cpl. Patrick Bouchard, who is stationed in the Sunny Corner detachment in New Brunswick, says when he read that and other testimony he decided to post an open letter on his Facebook page.

He says in the letter that the RCMP shouldn’t risk officer safety over concerns about the image of the force, and he also says he holds Paulson, who is close to retirement, “personally responsible for the deaths of my friends.”

READ MORE: RCMP labour trial hears that no one took command during Moncton shooting rampage

The national force was charged with failing to provide appropriate gear and training after Justin Bourque’s shooting rampage that left three officers dead and two injured in Moncton.

The C8 carbine rifles – a version of an assault rifle similar to an M16 – were not available to general duty officers during Bourque’s shooting spree, and several witnesses at the trial have testified they could have made a difference.