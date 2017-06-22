Guelph Royals suspend season, cite poor fan support, sponsorship

The 2017 has gone almost picture perfect for the London Majors, but the same can’t be said for the Guelph Royals.

The Intercounty Baseball League bottom-dwellers announced on Wednesday they were taking a leave of absence from the league effective immediately. The Royals have operated in the IBL since 1919.

The team says retirements, player moves and several health issues contributed to them not meeting their goals this season.

“When you add loss of sponsorship, a decline in season tickets, attendance and only one win after 16 games, you can quickly appreciate that we are not meeting any objectives set in our off season plan,” said owner Jim Rooney in a statement.

Rooney, a former IBL commissioner, has owned the team for almost eight years.

In the statement, Rooney says the team will be put up for sale and it is their hope a new owner will take over the team and plan for the “next century” of Royals baseball.

IBL commissioner John Kastner said in a statement the league is “saddened” by the Royals decision.

The Royals are at the bottom of the IBL standings this season with a 1-15 record. The past few seasons have been abysmal for a franchise that won the IBL’s first championship in 1919 and most recently won a title in 2004.

Guelph won seven games in 2016 and only four games in 2015.

The London Majors sit atop the IBL standings with a perfect 13-0 record, tied with the Barrie Baycats. The Majors beat the Royals 4-3 when they last played June 6 and were scheduled to play again June 30.