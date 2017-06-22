COMMENTARY: Is going solar, worth it?

So, Alberta is now offering solar power rebates.

I wonder if my old house could handle it? I’ve been told some roofs may not be strong enough and may need some expensive upgrades.

Does a cloudy day or a heavy snowfall affect solar panels? I don’t want it to be like buying a convertible car you can only use when the weather is nice.

READ MORE: Alberta government looks at options to become 50% solar powered

And, then there is the cost. With payments of $30,000 to $40,000, even with the welcomed provincial rebate, you’d really have to believe you were doing the right thing.

At the Home Show, I was told I might have to cut down the trees on the south side of my house that are blocking the sunlight.

I asked if they could guarantee I would never have another electric bill. They could not, plus you still have to pay all those extra riders and charges and fees on your power bill.

And back to the cost: as technology improves, would it not stand to reason that the cost of solar panels or shingles or whatever we end up with will come down in price? I could be left financially upside down in a solar house.

So, what have I missed, here? Let me know what you know that I need to know about going solar.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.