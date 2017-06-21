Plaza of Nations redevelopment plan includes 1,400 condos, Canucks practice rink

A massive redevelopment is in the works for a key piece of the waterfront along Vancouver’s False Creek.

The Singapore-based owner of the Plaza of Nations site located at 750 Pacific Boulevard is seeking approval to build approximately 1,400 condo units on the 10-acre site as well as restaurants, a seawall and community centre.

“It’s probably one of the largest properties left in Vancouver,” architect James Cheng said.

Vancouverites of a certain era will remember the Plaza of Nations as the bustling epicentre of the Expo 86 site.

Over the years, however, the site appears to have lost some of its lustre. The current owner, who bought it from Hong Kong business magnate Li Ka-shing in 1989, almost forgot about it.

“I was just so busy with my business in Singapore and China… until recently I came here and it seems everything is ready for redevelopment,” Canadian Metropolitan Properties Corporation Chairman Oei Hone Leong said.

The goal is to bring the Plaza of Nations back to life.

Plans include a new seawall and plenty of rooftop greenery.

The old Plaza of Nations building, which was originally designed to last just 10 months, will become a boutique hotel.

The site would also include a plaza, restaurants, stores and a daycare centre.

The owners of the Vancouver Canucks have also stepped into the project with plans for a street-level practice rink that will be used for both the Canucks and the general public.

“If they want to come in, have a look, they’ll be able to see the Canucks practising there,” Kevin Hoffman of the Aquilini Group said. “There may even be the visiting teams practising there.”

The project is designed to dovetail with the removal of the Georgia and Dunsmuir viaducts and the city’s plan to develop the False Creek waterfront.

