June 21, 2017 10:58 pm
Updated: June 21, 2017 11:09 pm

Man suffers serious stab wound following downtown Toronto incident

By News Anchor  AM640

Toronto police are investigating after a man was found with a serious stab wound downtown Toronto Wednesday night.

Toronto police are investigating after a man was found with a serious stab wound in Toronto’s Cabbagetown neighbourhood Wednesday evening.

The call to emergency responders came in at around 9:10 p.m. to a Parliament Street property, north of Carlton Street.

Toronto paramedics said a man was found with life-threatening injuries and transported to a local trauma centre.

Police said it is still very early in the investigation and that they do not yet have a suspect description.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

