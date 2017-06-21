Man suffers serious stab wound following downtown Toronto incident
Toronto police are investigating after a man was found with a serious stab wound in Toronto’s Cabbagetown neighbourhood Wednesday evening.
The call to emergency responders came in at around 9:10 p.m. to a Parliament Street property, north of Carlton Street.
Toronto paramedics said a man was found with life-threatening injuries and transported to a local trauma centre.
Police said it is still very early in the investigation and that they do not yet have a suspect description.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
