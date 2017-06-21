‘I bring a slightly different style’: NDP interim leader Nicole Sarauer

It’s a new dynamic in the Saskatchewan political arena. The NDP has a new interim leader: first term Regina Douglas Park MLA Nicole Sarauer.

Sarauer plans to dive right in, giving the official opposition a strong voice in the Legislative Assembly.

“I think I bring a slightly different style than maybe leaders we’ve had in the past,” Sarauer said.

“I want to ensure that we continue focusing on the hard work we have been doing, and that my caucus colleagues have been doing reaching out to the people of Saskatchewan, building our party and calling out the government on what’s been a growing series of scandal mismanagement.”

“While the other prominent people in the party are fighting over leadership, I would expect her to be paying attention to machinery, to how the party actually works and puts people on the door step,” University of Regina political science associate professor Jim Farney said.

Premier Brad Wall considers Sarauer impressive, adding he hopes the lawyer and former catholic school trustee will be supportive of the province’s industries.

“I think it’s important for her to state unequivocally as the new leader interim leader as NDP, that she supports pipes, the oil and gas sector, potash and uranium mining and the resource sector… Things that make our economy tick,” Premier Brad Wall said.

Farney suggest this move could lead to bigger things for Sarauer.

“She could set herself up for if she wants it, as a Roy Romanow type of career Romanow had run for the leadership at 25 and in 1970… Lost and waited 20 years and came back again… She can think in those types of time frames,” Farney said.

For the moment, Sarauer has no intention of contesting the party leadership, although she does want to inspire other women to seek political office.