New relay race coming to Calgary Stampede

The historic Calgary Stampede showcased a new event in Brockett Wednesday, that organizers hope will thrill fans this year.

Two Canadian and two U.S teams are set to compete in Relay Races at the Stampede.

Cal Jackson, a jockey for the Lone Wolf team, was demonstrating how the event works on Wednesday. The St. Paul, Alta. native has been on horses since he was three-years-old, but this is his first year being a jockey.

Next month Jackson gets the chance to accomplish a life-long dream.

“Since I ever laid eyes on the Calgary Stampede I’ve always wanted to be in the event,” said Jackson.

In the event, a rider makes three laps around the race track, and does two transitions onto a new horse.

“There’s other ultimate sports, but to ride bareback on a horse around the track, and do a switch, to do that twice, that’s the ultimate sport,” said Indian Relay rep for the Calgary Stampede Tyrone Potts.

Now, jumping up and holding on to a horse is hard enough, doing it bareback takes it to a whole new level. It’s difficult, but Jackson wouldn’t have it any other way.

“In my culture it was normal to ride bareback,” said Jackson. “So when I’d use a saddle I’d get saddle sores on my legs, so I like bareback.”

The hope is to create an electrifying product.

“I’m looking forward to the reaction (people have), this is something that’s going to blow a lot of people out of the water,” said Potts. “To have First Nations bring Indian relay to Calgary I think it’s the start to something that’s going to be involved with more many years to come.”

It’s a demonstration event this year, but the Calgary Stampede says the Relay Race could one day be a permanent fixture.