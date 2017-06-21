Lethbridge strip club to move locations after 11 years

Lethbridge’s only strip club is on the move.

In just over a month, The Top Hat is set to take possession of the space currently occupied by Coyote Joe’s Pub ‘N’ Grill on Mayor Magrath Dr S.

Peggy Peterson, a hairstylist at a nearby salon is familiar with the strip club and is concerned with its choice of location.

“I don’t have any obligation to people making money and earning a living,” Peterson said. “I would be concerned about it being so close to a residential neighbourhood.”

A few doors down from Peterson’s hair salon is Wax-Me, and Owner Linda Nowak has a different opinion on her soon-to-be new neighbours.

“I can understand there being a neighbourhood concern for residents that live in the area,” Nowak said. “But as far as I’m concerned as a business owner, it’s already currently been a nightclub and a bar, so what goes on inside, really, I don’t think it’s going to have that much of an affect.”

Top Hat owner Chad Lammie anticipated community concern.

“There’s a lot of people that wouldn’t come to it or wouldn’t want it no matter where I put it,” he said.

Lammie has owned the Top Hat for eleven years at this location on 1 Ave. S. His lease expires at the end of July which prompted the move. He says he chose Coyote Joe’s because of the little renovations needed.

“I wanted the smoothest transition,” he said.

A letter from concerned residents has been circulating in the area, saying the club will promote an “undesirable environment for children and families” and asking people to contact the city with their concerns. Residents behind the letter declined to speak to Global News on camera.

According city officials, the club falls under the “Entertainment Establishment” category and doesn’t require a new permit, meaning there is no avenue to appeal the relocation.

“I kind of concern myself with the opinions of the people that use my club and kind of forget about everybody else,” Lammie said.

“We’re here to have a good time… the staff is really friendly and… people are always going to be judgmental about this,” Top Hat GM Caitlin Johnson said.

But not Nowak.

“As long as whatever is going on inside is legal and they’ve got proper licensing, I don’t think there should be a concern,” Nowak said.

Meanwhile, Peterson prefers to take the “wait and see” approach.

“I don’t know.. maybe it’ll be fine, I don’t know, I’m just speculating,” Peterson said.

Lammie hopes to renovate his new space during the month of August and be up and running September 5.