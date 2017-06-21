Crime
June 21, 2017 7:33 pm

Man facing drug charges after arrest in Fredericton

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Fredericton police have charged a man with multiple drug charges after executing a search warrant.

File/Global News
A A

A man in his 40s is facing multiple drug charges following the execution of a search warrant on Monday in Fredericton.

Police say the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act warrant was conducted at a southside residence shortly after 5 p.m.

READ MORE: New Brunswick RCMP arrest man, woman in connection to drug seizure

A quantity of suspected cocaine and cash were seized by police.

A man was taken into custody and later released with a court date to face charges of trafficking in a controlled substance, possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.

Fredericton police say the investigation is ongoing.

READ MORE: Police arrest 9 suspects in connection with Montreal drug-trafficking ring

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Drug Seizure
Drug Trafficking
Fredericton
Fredericton Crime
Fredericton police
Fredericton Police Force
Possession for purpose of trafficking
Suspected Cocaine

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News