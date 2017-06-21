Man facing drug charges after arrest in Fredericton
A man in his 40s is facing multiple drug charges following the execution of a search warrant on Monday in Fredericton.
Police say the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act warrant was conducted at a southside residence shortly after 5 p.m.
A quantity of suspected cocaine and cash were seized by police.
A man was taken into custody and later released with a court date to face charges of trafficking in a controlled substance, possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.
Fredericton police say the investigation is ongoing.
