Man facing drug charges after arrest in Fredericton

A man in his 40s is facing multiple drug charges following the execution of a search warrant on Monday in Fredericton.

Police say the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act warrant was conducted at a southside residence shortly after 5 p.m.

A quantity of suspected cocaine and cash were seized by police.

A man was taken into custody and later released with a court date to face charges of trafficking in a controlled substance, possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.

Fredericton police say the investigation is ongoing.

