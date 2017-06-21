Traffic
June 21, 2017 5:48 pm
Updated: June 21, 2017 6:11 pm

Thousands without power across Winnipeg after thunderstorm

By Reporter  Global News

Vehicles are treating the intersection at St. Anne's Road and Fermor Avenue as a four-way stop.

Chris Stanton/Global News
A A

WINNIPEG — Winnipeg has been hit with its first minor thunderstorm of the summer.

Lightning is already being blamed for several Manitoba Hydro outages in the city.

A total of 77 power outages have already been reported across Winnipeg, affecting more than 7,000 customers.

Nearly 4100 customers are without power in the Grant Park and River Heights area.

Another 1,100 customers without power in Garden City and Tyndall Park.

Drivers can expect delays during rush hour with reports of several traffic light outages in Winnipeg.

Traffic lights are not working at the following intersections:

Kenaston Boulevard and Grant Avenue

St. Mary’s Road and Femor Avenue

St. Anne’s Road and Fermor  Avenue

Vehicles are treating the intersection at St. Anne’s Road and Fermor Avenue as a four-way stop.

Global News

There are a number of other outages being reported around the province as well.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Delay
hour
Light
Outage
Rush
Traffic

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News