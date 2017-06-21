Thousands without power across Winnipeg after thunderstorm

WINNIPEG — Winnipeg has been hit with its first minor thunderstorm of the summer.

Lightning is already being blamed for several Manitoba Hydro outages in the city.

A total of 77 power outages have already been reported across Winnipeg, affecting more than 7,000 customers.

Nearly 4100 customers are without power in the Grant Park and River Heights area.

#mboutage We have a report of a possible lightning hit on a pole at Grant and Lindsay. Staff are responding. — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) June 21, 2017

Another 1,100 customers without power in Garden City and Tyndall Park.

Drivers can expect delays during rush hour with reports of several traffic light outages in Winnipeg.

Traffic lights are not working at the following intersections:

Kenaston Boulevard and Grant Avenue

St. Mary’s Road and Femor Avenue

St. Anne’s Road and Fermor Avenue

There are a number of other outages being reported around the province as well.