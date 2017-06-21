Thousands without power across Winnipeg after thunderstorm
WINNIPEG — Winnipeg has been hit with its first minor thunderstorm of the summer.
Lightning is already being blamed for several Manitoba Hydro outages in the city.
A total of 77 power outages have already been reported across Winnipeg, affecting more than 7,000 customers.
Nearly 4100 customers are without power in the Grant Park and River Heights area.
Another 1,100 customers without power in Garden City and Tyndall Park.
Drivers can expect delays during rush hour with reports of several traffic light outages in Winnipeg.
Traffic lights are not working at the following intersections:
Kenaston Boulevard and Grant Avenue
St. Mary’s Road and Femor Avenue
St. Anne’s Road and Fermor Avenue
There are a number of other outages being reported around the province as well.
