June 21, 2017 5:27 pm
Updated: June 21, 2017 6:04 pm

Probable tornado or landspout tornado touches down north of Dauphin

By Reporter  Global News

Photos posted on Facebook show a large funnel cloud in Sapotaweyak Cree Nation.

Manitoba Weather Centre/Facebook
WINNIPEG — The first official day of summer brought with it the first ‘probable’ tornado or landspout tornado in Manitoba.

Photos posted on Facebook show a large funnel cloud in Sapotaweyak Cree Nation Wednesday afternoon.

Environment Canada forecasters said they could not confirm a tornado on their radar, but said it is ‘very probable’ a funnel cloud touched down.

“We have unstable air in that area today,” forecasters said. “It’s probable that this was a tornado or a landspout.”

The main difference between a tornado and a landspout tornado, is tornadoes descend from the cloud, whereas landspout tornadoes form from the ground up.

No injuries have been reported.

There was also a report of a funnel cloud in the area at approximately 2:40pm.

Downtown Winnipeg was hit with a thunderstorm Wednesday afternoon.

Conditions are expected to clear up throughout the evening.

