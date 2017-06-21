Probable tornado or landspout tornado touches down north of Dauphin
WINNIPEG — The first official day of summer brought with it the first ‘probable’ tornado or landspout tornado in Manitoba.
Photos posted on Facebook show a large funnel cloud in Sapotaweyak Cree Nation Wednesday afternoon.
Environment Canada forecasters said they could not confirm a tornado on their radar, but said it is ‘very probable’ a funnel cloud touched down.
“We have unstable air in that area today,” forecasters said. “It’s probable that this was a tornado or a landspout.”
The main difference between a tornado and a landspout tornado, is tornadoes descend from the cloud, whereas landspout tornadoes form from the ground up.
RELATED: Mike’s Monday Outlook: sun will give way to rain
No injuries have been reported.
There was also a report of a funnel cloud in the area at approximately 2:40pm.
Downtown Winnipeg was hit with a thunderstorm Wednesday afternoon.
Conditions are expected to clear up throughout the evening.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.