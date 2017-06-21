Evacuation order lifted for Lake Country’s Tween Lakes Resort

While not in the the clear yet, there’s good news for Tween Lakes Resort in Lake Country. The resort on Kalamalka Lake was placed under an evacuation order three weeks ago. Wednesday that order was downgraded to an alert.

Despite no longer being under an evacuation order, the resort will remain closed to the public according to Central Okanagan Emergency Operations and that’s because of the repercussions of flooding.

Kalamalka Lake has dropped three centimetres since Sunday.

More wind is in the forecast for the region and emergency crews are still out assessing flood protection measures along both Kalamalka and Okanagan Lakes.

Okanagan Lake also dropped more than a centimetre overnight but still sits at historic levels. The water level isn’t expected to recede to normal.

There is only one evacuation order still in place in the central Okanagan for five waterfront properties in the Killiney Beach area.