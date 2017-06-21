Danielle Smith: Are police or cameras more effective at stopping speeders?

Photo radar is one of those issues that seems to have stuck in the craw of Albertans since the moment it was introduced. I’ve never really understood the vehement opposition to it.

If you are speeding and get caught doing it, does it really matter if it is an officer or a camera that caught you?

It seems to me, the simple solution to avoiding speed fines is to stop speeding. Plus, with a photo radar ticket the driver won’t be dinged for demerit points. I actually prefer it.

But, I wanted to hear the other side.

The most persuasive arguments I heard against photo radar on Wednesday came from Ward 13 candidate Mark Dyrholm and Steve, one of our listeners.

Dyrholm argued that photo radar is ineffective as a tool for changing behavior.

LISTEN: Mark Dyrholm on the problems with photo radar

He said he believes flashing signs, better signage, proper speed limits, installing speed bumps and other traffic calming measures are better ways to improve safety.

Steve, a former U.K. police officer, went so far as to say that the way photo radar is used in Calgary is eroding public confidence. He said photo radar is a cash cow, which is why it should be stopped.

LISTEN: Is photo radar a cash cow?

LISTEN: listeners weigh in on the issue of photo radar

What do you think? Let me know at danielle@newstalk770com.