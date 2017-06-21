New Dakota Collegiate field named after Manitoba business family

WINNIPEG — The Louis Riel School Division has settled on a name for a new field and recreation project at Dakota Collegiate.

Murray Auto Group and the Dan Murray family have pledged $250,000 to help begin phase one of construction on the new name Murray Field.

“I’m thrilled to offer my support to this project as a much-needed development in the Louis Riel community,” Dan Murray said.

The new field and recreation area will include an artificial turf playing surface, a mini-soccer area, a basketball court, and an Indigenous interpretive area.

Around $1.85 million has been raised fir the project, coming from the public, and a variety of private sources including the City of Winnipeg.

“This project would not be possible without the incredible efforts of Brian Mayes and the City of Winnipeg, the vision and generosity of Dan Murray, his family and partners, and many others connected to Dakota Collegiate and the Winnipeg business community,” Louis Riel Superintendent, Duane Brothers said.

Officials are looking for an additional $300,000 to install lights, allowing the field to be used in the evening.

Construction will begin in July.