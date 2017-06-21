Saskatoon weather outlook – cool and windy start to summer!

Story highlights Windy start to summer Wet Thursday morning Coldest day of June on Thursday Weekend warm up

Windy start to summer with the coldest day so far this month tomorrow!

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

Rain overnight helped put a bit more of a dent into our June precipitation deficit with 2.7 millimetres reported at the airport we cooled back to 11 degrees behind a cold front that kicked off summer.

Winds picked up this morning with a strong pressure gradient behind the system kicking up sustained speeds of 30 to 40 km/h with gusts upwards of 50 to 60 km/h as we warmed up to 17 degrees before noon.

Beautiful day for National Aboriginal Day 2017 "Rock Your Roots"- Walk for Reconciliation- Victoria Park, Saskatoon. @PQuinlanGlobal pic.twitter.com/H48dGUCypm — Arliss Coulineur (@ArlissCoulineur) June 21, 2017

Winds now at 40 km/h, gusting upwards of 60 km/h over this noon hour in Saskatoon! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/b88OJwfZVT — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) June 21, 2017

We may see some gusts in excess of 60 to 70 km/h this afternoon as the mix of sun and cloud that started the day continues and we warm another degree or so into the high teens.

Tonight

Winds will remain fairly strong tonight from the west-northwest up to 40 km/h with gusts upwards of 60 km/h as clouds return overnight as we cool down to a low just into single digits.

Thursday

Northwesterly winds continue to pump in the cool air on Thursday with gusts upwards of 50 to 60 km/h and some wrap around rain moving in behind the system in the morning with up to 5 millimetres possible.

Cloudy skies will continue for the rest of the day as the rain tapers off in the afternoon and we warm up to a cool daytime high in the mid-teens, making it the coldest day so far this month!

Friday

Some sunshine is expected to start the day on Friday before clouds build in later on.

Winds will remain fairly breezy during the day with more of a northerly component to them, however because of the lack of rain in the morning, we’ll get a bit warmer than Thursday with an afternoon high around 17 degrees.

Weekend Outlook

After a cool first few days of summer, a well-timed warm up moves in for the weekend with temperatures returning to the low 20s on Saturday, then into the mid 20s Sunday with some sun and cloud.

This Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Helen Anderson in Saskatoon:

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.