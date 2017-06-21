Man charged in east-end Toronto sex assault: police

A Toronto man is facing multiple charges after police say a 21-year-old woman was sexually assaulted by a suspect wielding a knife at an east-end home last week.

Investigators say it happened near Danforth Avenue and Main Street at around 8 a.m. on June 16.

Police said they were able to make an arrest on Tuesday with the help of other police forces.

Perry Acti, 39, of Toronto, is facing six charges, including break and enter, sexual assault with a weapon, forcible confinement and drug trafficking.

He was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning.