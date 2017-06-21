Date set for Walk the Beach Kelowna

A group of citizens advocating for unimpeded access to Kelowna’s foreshore is going ahead with a walk aimed at sending a message to some lakeshore owners.

Al Janusas of PLANKelowna said he’s been informed that a group of people plan on walking the foreshore from City Park to Rotary Beach.

“Another group headed by a local woman named Brenda Bachmann is working with a a group of people to organize what they’re calling Walk the Beach Kelowna,” Janusas said.

Janusas said the event will be taking place on August 27 beginning at 1 p.m.

Janusas and Bachmann have been outspoken on the issue of illegal docks and unimpeded access to the foreshore of Okanagan Lake in Kelowna.

Earlier this week, Kelowna mayor Colin Basran sent a letter to local Liberal MLA Steve Thomson calling on the government to crack down on illegal docks.