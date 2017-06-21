Male dies after SUV collides with tractor-trailer in Brampton

One man is dead after an SUV collided with a tractor-trailer in Brampton on Wednesday morning.

Peel police said officers responded to a call around 10:15 a.m. about the crash near Queen Street East and McVean Drive.

Police said the tractor-trailer was at a standstill when the SUV rear-ended it.

The driver of the SUV had to be extracted from the vehicle by fire crews, and was pronounced dead shortly after.

The driver was the lone occupant of the SUV, according to police.

The Major Collision Bureau is on scene investigating.

The eastbound and westbound lanes of Queen Street are closed from McVean Drive to Cherrycrest Drive.

Major Collision Bureau will be attending. Area will be closed for a few hours for investigation. Please avoid area. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) June 21, 2017