CTF presents signatures in favour of Brad Wall’s carbon tax stance

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) presented the Saskatchewan government with 7,400 petition signatures in favour of Premier Brad Wall’s opposition to a federally imposed carbon tax.

The group says the petition shows Saskatchewan residents don’t approve of the federal government’s plan, which would put a price on carbon in 2018.

Wall has argued that the policy will harm the provincial economy.

“I think there is a big disconnect between what’s happening in Ottawa and what happens on the ground in Saskatchewan,” CTF prairie director Todd MacKay said in Saskatoon on Tuesday.

“People really feel that Ottawa doesn’t understand how life is here, what it takes to drill an oil well, what it takes to take a crop off, they don’t understand that.”

The environment minister said his government has now received more than 10,000 petition signatures from numerous groups in support of their position.

With files from Joel Senick