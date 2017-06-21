Donald Trump’s U.K. state visit further in doubt after Queen stays mum during speech to parliament

U.S. President Donald Trump’s state visit to the U.K. may be further in doubt after the Queen made no mention of a planned visit during her Wednesday speech to the British Parliament.

The Queen outlined the British government’s program for the next two years in a scaled-down speech to open the parliamentary session.

As British newspaper The Guardian points out, the Queen’s speech usually outlines state visits planned for the duration of parliament.

In her address, the Queen said “Prince Philip and I look forward to welcoming their majesties King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain on a state visit in July.” The previously confirmed visit was the only one mentioned in her speech.

Last week, British officials denied a report that Trump’s visit had been postponed even though a date had never been confirmed.

British Prime Minister Theresa May extended an invitation to Trump, on behalf of the Queen, when she visited the president shortly after he took office in January.

Protests erupted in the U.K. and more than 1.8 million signed an online petition against Trump’s invite.

More recently, London Mayor Sadiq Khan suggested Trump should not visit the U.K. after the president took to social media to criticize Khan following the June 2 London Bridge and Borough Market terrorist attack.

At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his "no reason to be alarmed" statement. MSM is working hard to sell it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

In response to those statements, Khan told a reporter in an interview on Britain’s Channel 4 news that London shouldn’t be “rolling out the red carpet to the president of the U.S.A. in the circumstances that his policies go against everything we stand for.”