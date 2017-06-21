Trudeau’s Liberals retain confidence throughout Atlantic Canada in new poll

The federal government still enjoys a majority of support in Atlantic Canada according to a new poll released on Wednesday by Corporate Research Associates Inc.

While the Liberals have continued to decline in overall satisfaction and leadership preference during the last six months, the poll indicates that six in 10 Atlantic Canadians are satisfied with the performance of Justin Trudeau’s government.

Three in 10 are dissatisfied and eight per cent did not offer a definitive opinion, according to the poll which surveyed 1,511 adults in the region.

The poll was conducted from May 4 to June 1, 2017, and the results are considered accurate to within ± 2.5 percentage points, 95 out of 100 times.

The Liberals also hold a majority of Atlantic Canadians voting preferences with 59 per cent of decided voters saying they’d support the party, down from 62 per cent three months ago.

The Conservative Party of Canada holds 25 per cent support while the NDP enjoys 13 per cent.

However, 37 per cent of residents in the region are undecided on who they would vote for, didn’t plan to vote, or refused to state a preference.

Justin Trudeau’s personal popularity has declined significantly since Novemeber 2016 when 62 per cent of people in Atlantic Canada said they supported him as a leader — only 50 per cent say they now prefer him.

Thomas Mulcair of the NDP enjoys only 10 per cent support while Elizabeth May of the Green Party is preferred by five per cent of Atlantic Canadians.

The poll wasn’t able to capture support for the newly chosen Conservative leader, Andrew Scheer, but preference for Rhonda Ambrose sat at 16 per cent.