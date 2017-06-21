The Morning Show – Wednesday, June 21st, 2017

Didn’t catch The Morning Show live on AM640 today? Here’s what you missed:

Gene Simmons is serious about trademarking the devil horns

Mike Drolet, reporter with Global National News, joined The Morning Show to discuss Gene Simmons’ move to trademark the devil horns.

Where does Canada stand in the international tensions?

Stephanie Carvin, Assistant Professor of International Affairs at Carleton University, joined The Morning Show to discuss.

What is the future of Canadian security?

Vassy Kapelos, Ottawa Bureau Chief for Global News and Host of The West Block, joined The Morning Show to chat about Canadian security measures.

How does the Aboriginal community feel about the flag rising at City Hall?

Isaac Murdoch, founding member of the Onaman Collective, joined The Morning Show to discuss.

Monomeals? What is that and what does it do to your health?

Julie Bednarski, AM640’s Expert registered dietitian, nutritionist, and chef joined The Morning Show to discuss the Monomeal diet.

